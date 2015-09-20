The Flirtations were a pro-LGBT a cappella musical group active from 1988 to 1997. Their music provided an opportunity for both a celebration of gay culture and a call to arms in the battle against AIDS and homophobia. They were fronted by the gay activist Michael Callen from establishment in 1988 until his death in 1993. The Flirtations performed at a number of prominent national venues, and performed a song in the soundtrack to Philadelphia.