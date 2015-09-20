The Flirtations90s a cappella group
The Flirtations were a pro-LGBT a cappella musical group active from 1988 to 1997. Their music provided an opportunity for both a celebration of gay culture and a call to arms in the battle against AIDS and homophobia. They were fronted by the gay activist Michael Callen from establishment in 1988 until his death in 1993. The Flirtations performed at a number of prominent national venues, and performed a song in the soundtrack to Philadelphia.
Can You Keep A Secret
The Flirtations
Can You Keep A Secret
Can You Keep A Secret
Nothing But A Heartache
The Flirtations
Nothing But A Heartache
Nothing But A Heartache
Upcoming Events
4
May
2019
The Flirtations, Freda Payne, Eban Brown and Mari Wilson
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend On Sea, UK
5
May
2019
The Flirtations, Freda Payne, Eban Brown, Mari Wilson and Odyssey
Regent Theatre, Ipswich, UK
8
May
2019
The Flirtations, Freda Payne, Eban Brown, Mari Wilson and Odyssey
Hull City Hall, Hull, UK
