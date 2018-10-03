Bettie ServeertFormed 1986
Bettie Serveert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/89e4aade-fc77-4a18-8d0c-3554cc9b8c54
Bettie Serveert Biography (Wikipedia)
Bettie Serveert are a Dutch indie rock band. Their name translates to "Bettie Serves", or "Service to Bettie", which is the title of a book written by Dutch tennis player Betty Stöve, who made it to the Wimbledon ladies singles final in 1977.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bettie Serveert Tracks
Sort by
Palomine
Bettie Serveert
Palomine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Palomine
Last played on
Lover I Don't Have To Love
Bettie Serveert
Lover I Don't Have To Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kid's Alright
Bettie Serveert
Kid's Alright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kid's Alright
Last played on
Re-Feel It (Radio 1 Session, 7 Jun 1995)
Bettie Serveert
Re-Feel It (Radio 1 Session, 7 Jun 1995)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Re-Feel It (Radio 1 Session, 7 Jun 1995)
Last played on
Musher (Radio 1 Session, 7 Jun 1995)
Bettie Serveert
Musher (Radio 1 Session, 7 Jun 1995)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Musher (Radio 1 Session, 7 Jun 1995)
Last played on
Cybor D (Radio 1 Session, 7 Jun 1995)
Bettie Serveert
Cybor D (Radio 1 Session, 7 Jun 1995)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
21 Days (Radio 1 Session, 7 Jun 1995)
Bettie Serveert
21 Days (Radio 1 Session, 7 Jun 1995)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brain Tag
Bettie Serveert
Brain Tag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brain Tag
Last played on
Lover I Don't Have To Love (Bright Eyes)
Bettie Serveert
Lover I Don't Have To Love (Bright Eyes)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lover I Don't Have To Love (Bright Eyes)
Last played on
Palomine (small)
Bettie Serveert
Palomine (small)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Palomine (small)
Last played on
21 Days
Bettie Serveert
21 Days
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
21 Days
Last played on
Re Feel It
Bettie Serveert
Re Feel It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Re Feel It
Last played on
Cybor D
Bettie Serveert
Cybor D
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cybor D
Last played on
Musher
Bettie Serveert
Musher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Musher
Last played on
I'll Keep It With Mine
Bettie Serveert
I'll Keep It With Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Keep It With Mine
Last played on
Bettie Serveert Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist