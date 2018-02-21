Craig Ashley David (born 5 May 1981) is an English singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer who rose to fame in 1999, featuring on the single "Re-Rewind" by Artful Dodger. David's debut studio album, Born to Do It, was released in 2000, after which he has released a further five studio albums and worked with a variety of artists such as: Tinchy Stryder, Kano, and Jay Sean. David has 20 UK Top 40 singles, and seven UK Top 40 albums, selling over 15,000,000 records worldwide as a solo artist.

David has been nominated for thirteen Brit Awards: four times for Best British Male, and twice received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.