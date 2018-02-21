Craig David
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03jg08b.jpg
1981-05-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/89e39f67-65cc-4f90-b145-b1b56c209f8a
Craig David Biography (Wikipedia)
Craig Ashley David (born 5 May 1981) is an English singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer who rose to fame in 1999, featuring on the single "Re-Rewind" by Artful Dodger. David's debut studio album, Born to Do It, was released in 2000, after which he has released a further five studio albums and worked with a variety of artists such as: Tinchy Stryder, Kano, and Jay Sean. David has 20 UK Top 40 singles, and seven UK Top 40 albums, selling over 15,000,000 records worldwide as a solo artist.
David has been nominated for thirteen Brit Awards: four times for Best British Male, and twice received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Craig David Performances & Interviews
- Craig David In Depth with DJ Targethttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0682p5k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0682p5k.jpg2018-05-31T15:48:00.000ZDJ Target sits down and goes In Depth with Craig David, exploring his rise to fame, musical comeback and more.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p068rhsh
Craig David In Depth with DJ Target
- “Rewind was one of the moments that changed everything” – Craig David goes In Depthhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0682p14.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0682p14.jpg2018-05-24T09:18:00.000ZCraig David talks to Target about his beginnings in the garage scene, and the making of a track that changed his career and the game forever.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0682n1t
“Rewind was one of the moments that changed everything” – Craig David goes In Depth
- Craig David’s debut album was born out of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06796xr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06796xr.jpg2018-05-15T17:44:00.000ZCraig David tells Jo and Simon about how his love of chocolate inspired his debut album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p067955x
Craig David’s debut album was born out of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory!
- Craig David joins the Swansea Biggest Weekend line up!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05xdxhf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05xdxhf.jpg2018-02-07T13:59:00.000ZGrimmy speaks to yet another massive name to join us in Swansea in May!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05xd8pk
Craig David joins the Swansea Biggest Weekend line up!
- Craig David performs Walking Awayhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rmh71.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rmh71.jpg2017-12-19T09:30:00.000ZCraig performs a unique version of his classic track Walking Away in the Radio 2 Piano Room.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05rmflq
Craig David performs Walking Away
- The Best Bits from our Sounds Like Friday Night co-hostshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qx1fx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qx1fx.jpg2017-12-12T18:45:00.000ZA look back at some of the Best Bits from our co-hosts throughout Series One of #SLFN featuring Dua Lipa, Craig David, Demi Lovato, Liam Payne, Jason Derulo and Paloma Faith…https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qwfcd
The Best Bits from our Sounds Like Friday Night co-hosts
- Craig David gets grilled by Greg’s fake grannyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05p45gw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05p45gw.jpg2017-11-24T20:16:00.000ZDancing cheek to cheek on Tuesday…Craig on Sounds Like Friday Nighthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05p46d4
Craig David gets grilled by Greg’s fake granny
- The BBC Music Introducing Uploader: Behind the sceneshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hys4g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hys4g.jpg2017-10-03T23:01:00.000ZFind out how major artists and presenters react when they get to access our Uploader and discover new music for themselves!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hyq2r
The BBC Music Introducing Uploader: Behind the scenes
- What Craig David gets up to in the showerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h6mg4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h6mg4.jpg2017-09-25T12:47:00.000ZJoe Lycett had a very serious question for the Seven Days singerhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05h5vch
What Craig David gets up to in the shower
- “It’s bigger than both of us!” – Craig David loves his new song with Dan from Bastillehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03jg08b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03jg08b.jpg2017-09-15T09:01:00.000ZCraig and Dan first met when they co-hosted the Radio 1 Breakfast Show earlier this year… their encounter has led to some sweet sounds we can’t wait to hear!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05g5qzm
“It’s bigger than both of us!” – Craig David loves his new song with Dan from Bastille
- Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059t8m9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059t8m9.jpg2017-08-31T23:00:00.000ZClara looks back at the incredible artists who performed over Live Lounge Month 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hvwm6
Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!
- Craig Davidhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056v67q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056v67q.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Craig David's set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0578hfh
Craig David
- Craig David - 7 Dayshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q5vxp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q5vxp.jpg2017-01-23T23:30:00.000ZCraig David performing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapeshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04q5vz2
Craig David - 7 Days
- Craig David - Ain't Giving Uphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q5wsq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q5wsq.jpg2017-01-23T23:30:00.000ZCraig David performing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapeshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04q5wt3
Craig David - Ain't Giving Up
- Craig David - Fill Me Inhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q5y0n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q5y0n.jpg2017-01-23T23:30:00.000ZCraig David performing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapeshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04q5y1q
Craig David - Fill Me In
- Craig David - Rendezvoushttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q5s5j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q5s5j.jpg2017-01-23T23:30:00.000ZCraig David performing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapeshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04q5z1b
Craig David - Rendezvous
- Craig David - Walking Awayhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q60ps.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q60ps.jpg2017-01-23T23:30:00.000ZCraig David performing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapeshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04q60qc
Craig David - Walking Away
- Craig David - Nothing Like Thishttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q61h2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q61h2.jpg2017-01-23T23:30:00.000ZCraig David performing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapeshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04q61kv
Craig David - Nothing Like This
- Craig David - Rewindhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q629y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q629y.jpg2017-01-23T23:30:00.000ZCraig David performing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapeshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04q62bb
Craig David - Rewind
Craig David Tracks
Sort by
7 Days
Craig David
7 Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv384.jpglink
7 Days
Last played on
Ain’t Giving Up (feat. Sigala)
Craig David
Ain’t Giving Up (feat. Sigala)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0474sjy.jpglink
Ain’t Giving Up (feat. Sigala)
Last played on
Walking Away
Craig David
Walking Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01cghvs.jpglink
Walking Away
Last played on
Rewind (feat. Craig David)
Original Dodger
Rewind (feat. Craig David)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ywtjp.jpglink
Rewind (feat. Craig David)
Last played on
When The Bassline Drops
Craig David
When The Bassline Drops
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039ff96.jpglink
When The Bassline Drops
Last played on
I Know You (feat. Bastille)
Craig David
I Know You (feat. Bastille)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05prz5y.jpglink
I Know You (feat. Bastille)
Last played on
Fill Me In
Craig David
Fill Me In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btyjn.jpglink
Fill Me In
Last played on
Re-Rewind (The Crowd Say Bo Selecta) (feat. Craig David)
Original Dodger
Re-Rewind (The Crowd Say Bo Selecta) (feat. Craig David)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ywtjp.jpglink
Re-Rewind (The Crowd Say Bo Selecta) (feat. Craig David)
Last played on
Sober
Chic
Sober
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqvy.jpglink
Sober
Last played on
(Music Sounds Better With) Wild Thoughts (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 25th Sep 2017)
Craig David
(Music Sounds Better With) Wild Thoughts (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 25th Sep 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b9hb6.jpglink
Brand New
Craig David
Brand New
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b9hb6.jpglink
Brand New
Last played on
No Drama
James Hype
No Drama
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rb6rt.jpglink
No Drama
Last played on
Woman Trouble (feat. Craig David)
Original Dodger
Woman Trouble (feat. Craig David)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxs98.jpglink
Woman Trouble (feat. Craig David)
Last played on
Magic
Craig David
Magic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063cz1j.jpglink
Magic
Last played on
Love Yourself (1Xtra Live Lounge, 6 Jan 2016)
Craig David
Love Yourself (1Xtra Live Lounge, 6 Jan 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dq0j6.jpglink
Rise & Fall
Craig David
Rise & Fall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b9hb6.jpglink
Rise & Fall
Last played on
Playlists featuring Craig David
Upcoming Events
26
Apr
2019
Craig David
O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
24
May
2019
Craig David, Sigala, Becky Hill and NATHAN DAWE
Jonny-rocks Stadium, Cheltenham, UK
24
May
2019
Craig David, Sigma, Bugzy Malone, Nina Kraviz, Andy C, Todd Terry, Loco Dice, Marco Carola, Sonny Fodera, The Black Madonna, Solardo, Denis Sulta and Chase & Status (DJ Set)
Unknown venue, London, UK
1
Jun
2019
Craig David, Sigala, Becky Hill and NATHAN DAWE
Powderham Castle, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
1
Jun
2019
Craig David
Powderham Castle, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/afc82m
Swansea, Singleton Park
2018-05-26T14:49:30
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p068blr5.jpg
26
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Swansea, Singleton Park
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/awvqwh
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-24T14:49:30
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056v5z9.jpg
24
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
14:45
Worthy Farm, Pilton
BBC Music Awards: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez22mb
ExCeL London
2016-12-12T14:49:30
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04l59pc.jpg
12
Dec
2016
BBC Music Awards: 2016
ExCeL London
1Xtra Live: 2016 - Liverpool
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evwwhn/acts/aprfbp
Liverpool
2016-10-08T14:49:30
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04bfd97.jpg
8
Oct
2016
1Xtra Live: 2016 - Liverpool
Liverpool
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2f9rz/acts/a4984f
Powderham Castle, Exeter
2016-05-28T14:49:30
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03wknv6.jpg
28
May
2016
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
Powderham Castle, Exeter
Latest Craig David News
A run-down of the talking points and moments you can expect at this year's Brit Awards
Dig a bit and you'll find plenty of musical distractions on offer during the post-Christmas slump
Supermarket vinyl, Craig David and Busted return and other modern music events fans of 10 years ago would find impossible to believe
Excitement, outrage and very bad spelling combine in the comments under some of BBC Music's greatest hits
Craig David Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Jay Sean
-
Yasser talks to Jay about knocking Zayn off the top spot!
-
"You can't get stuck in the past" Jay Sean on the key to his longevity
-
Jay Sean: "Everyone in Hounslow knows my Mum!"
-
Jay Sean talks Cash Money, Music and NY
-
Usher live from L.A
-
Jay Sean visits Preeya!
-
Jay Sean speaks to Kan D Man & DJ Limelight backstage at Wireless Festival
-
How did Jay Sean crack the mainstream?
-
"Prince evolved with the times but left his imprint on every song"
Back to artist