Veryan WestonBorn 3 September 1950
Veryan Weston
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1950-09-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/89e2deae-520c-4c8d-8fd7-f602519aae20
Veryan Weston Biography (Wikipedia)
Veryan Weston is a London pianist active in free improvisation, jazz and rock music. He has worked with Lol Coxhill, Eddie Prévost, Trevor Watts, Caroline Kraabel and Phil Minton.
Weston was born in 1950 and initially lived in Cornwall, before moving to London in 1972.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Veryan Weston Tracks
Sort by
Tessellations IV (Make)
Veryan Weston
Tessellations IV (Make)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tessellations IV (Make)
Last played on
Improvisation
Veryan Weston
Improvisation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4rx.jpglink
Improvisation
Last played on
LAST (extract)
Caroline Kraabel
LAST (extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj9h.jpglink
LAST (extract)
Last played on
Nancy (With The Laughing Face)
Veryan Weston
Nancy (With The Laughing Face)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nancy (With The Laughing Face)
Last played on
Back to artist