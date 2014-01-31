Alain JohannesBorn 2 May 1962
Alain Johannes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962-05-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/89df2e69-b89b-410d-b792-00898f4e5abc
Alain Johannes Biography (Wikipedia)
Alain Johannes Mociulski (born May 2, 1962) is a Chilean-American multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, whose primary instruments are guitar and drums. He is a founding member of several bands, including the alternative rock group Eleven, and has been involved with acts such as hard rock band Queens of the Stone Age, Them Crooked Vultures, PJ Harvey, Chris Cornell, Arctic Monkeys, Mark Lanegan and The Desert Sessions, both as a musician and as a producer.
Alain Johannes is nephew of Chilean nueva ola musician Peter Rock.
He was born in Santiago de Chile.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alain Johannes Tracks
Sort by
Your Wife Is Calling (feat. Pat Smear, Dave Grohl, Alain Johannes & Taylor Hawkins)
Lee Ving
Your Wife Is Calling (feat. Pat Smear, Dave Grohl, Alain Johannes & Taylor Hawkins)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtl.jpglink
Your Wife Is Calling (feat. Pat Smear, Dave Grohl, Alain Johannes & Taylor Hawkins)
Last played on
Trick with No Sleeve (feat. Dave Grohl & Josh Homme)
Alain Johannes
Trick with No Sleeve (feat. Dave Grohl & Josh Homme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtl.jpglink
Trick with No Sleeve (feat. Dave Grohl & Josh Homme)
Last played on
Return To You
Alain Johannes
Return To You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Return To You
Last played on
Speechless
Alain Johannes
Speechless
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Speechless
Last played on
Alain Johannes Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist