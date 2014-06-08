Johann Rudolf AhleBorn 24 December 1625. Died 9 July 1673
Johann Rudolf Ahle
1625-12-24
Johann Rudolf Ahle Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Rudolph Ahle (24 December 1625 – 9 July 1673) was a German composer, organist, theorist, and Protestant church musician.
Johann Rudolf Ahle Tracks
Gehe aus auf die Landstrassen
