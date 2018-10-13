Wolfgang Von SchweinitzBorn 7 February 1953
Wolfgang von Schweinitz (born 7 February 1953 in Hamburg) is a German composer of classical music and an academic teacher.
KLANG auf Schön Berg La Monte Young
KLANG auf Schön Berg La Monte Young
KLANG auf Schön Berg La Monte Young
