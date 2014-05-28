Tommy TedescoBorn 3 July 1930. Died 10 November 1997
Tommy Tedesco
1930-07-03
Tommy Tedesco Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas J. Tedesco (July 3, 1930 – November 10, 1997) was an American guitarist and studio musician in Hollywood.
Tedesco's playing credits include the theme from television's Bonanza, The Twilight Zone, Vic Mizzy's theme from Green Acres, M*A*S*H, Batman, and Elvis Presley's '68 Comeback Special. Tedesco was shown on-camera in a number of game and comedy shows, and played ex-con guitarist Tommy Marinucci, a member of Happy Kyne's Mirth-Makers, in the talk-show spoof Fernwood 2 Night.
Tommy Tedesco Tracks
