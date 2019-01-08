Ella MaiLondon based R&B Singer. Born 3 November 1994
Ella Mai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06g7c0y.jpg
1994-11-03
Ella Mai Biography (Wikipedia)
Ella Mai Howell (born 3 November 1994) is an English singer and songwriter. She signed to DJ Mustard's label 10 Summers Records in 2014. Her EP's include Time, Change, and Ready. Her self-titled debut studio album was released in October 2018 and featured the singles "Boo'd Up" and "Trip," which were released on February 20, 2018 and August 3, 2018 respectively.
Ella Mai Performances & Interviews
Ella Mai - Boo'd Up (1Xtra Live 2018)
2018-09-22
Performing live at London's O2 Arena for 1Xtra Live 2018.
Ella Mai - Boo'd Up (1Xtra Live 2018)
R&B singer Ella Mai explains the difference between the UK and the US music industry
2018-07-05
UK-born Ella Mai (who lives in L.A) explains the differences between the approach to R&B
R&B singer Ella Mai explains the difference between the UK and the US music industry
UK R&B singer Ella Mai joins Ace for 'Everything R&B'
2018-07-05
Ella Mai talks about working with Chris Brown and names her Top 5 female R&B singers
UK R&B singer Ella Mai joins Ace for 'Everything R&B'
Ella Mai Tracks
24/7
Meek Mill
24/7
24/7
Shot Clock
Ella Mai
Shot Clock
Shot Clock
Trip
Ella Mai
Trip
Trip
Whatchamacallit vs. Djadja
Ella Mai
Whatchamacallit vs. Djadja
Whatchamacallit vs. Djadja
Trip vs. Me Ne Woa
Ella Mai
Trip vs. Me Ne Woa
Trip vs. Me Ne Woa
Boo'd Up vs. Meu Bombom
Ella Mai
Boo'd Up vs. Meu Bombom
Boo'd Up vs. Meu Bombom
Me Ne Woa vs. Trip
M.anifest
Me Ne Woa vs. Trip
Me Ne Woa vs. Trip
Trip (Funkymix)
Ella Mai
Trip (Funkymix)
Trip (Funkymix)
Boo'd Up
Ella Mai
Boo'd Up
Boo'd Up
Boo'd Up (1Xtra Live 2018)
Ella Mai
Boo'd Up (1Xtra Live 2018)
Playlists featuring Ella Mai
Upcoming Events
8
Jan
2019
Ella Mai
O2 Institute Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
9
Jan
2019
Ella Mai
O2 Ritz Manchester, Manchester, UK
10
Jan
2019
Ella Mai
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, UK
11
Jan
2019
Ella Mai
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, UK
Past BBC Events
1Xtra Live: 2018 - London
O2 Arena, London
2018-09-22T15:07:18
22
Sep
2018
1Xtra Live: 2018 - London
O2 Arena, London
