Ella Mai Howell (born 3 November 1994) is an English singer and songwriter. She signed to DJ Mustard's label 10 Summers Records in 2014. Her EP's include Time, Change, and Ready. Her self-titled debut studio album was released in October 2018 and featured the singles "Boo'd Up" and "Trip," which were released on February 20, 2018 and August 3, 2018 respectively.

