Clair Omar Musser
Born 1901. Died 1998
Clair Omar Musser
1901
Clair Omar Musser Biography (Wikipedia)
Clair Omar Musser (1901–1998) was a marimba virtuoso, a conductor and promoter of marimba orchestras, a composer, a teacher, a designer of keyboard percussion instruments, an inventor, and an engineer for Hughes Aircraft.
Study in C major, Op 6 No 10
