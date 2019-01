Wolves Like Us is a Norwegian hard rock band from Oslo. Formed in 2010 they were signed to Prosthetic Records after only a few months, producing their first album "Late Love" in June 2011. Their newest album, "Black Soul Choir" was released February 24th 2014.

