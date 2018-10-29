Javed AkhtarBorn 17 January 1945
Javed Akhtar (born 17 January 1945) is an Indian poet, lyricist and screenwriter. He is a recipient of the Padma Shri (1999), Padma Bhushan (2007), the Sahitya Akademi Award as well as five National Film Awards.
Tum Ko Dekha To Yeh Khayaal Aaya
Jagjit Singh
Tum Ko Dekha To Yeh Khayaal Aaya
Tum Ko Dekha To Yeh Khayaal Aaya
Tum Yaad Aaye
Alka Yagnik
Tum Yaad Aaye
Tum Yaad Aaye
I Wanna Fly (feat. Anupam Roy & Javed Akhtar)
Sharmilee & Babul Supriyo
I Wanna Fly (feat. Anupam Roy & Javed Akhtar)
I Wanna Fly (feat. Anupam Roy & Javed Akhtar)
Jashn-E-Bahaara
Javed Akhtar
Jashn-E-Bahaara
Jashn-E-Bahaara
