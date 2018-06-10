Impact'70s US R&B/soul/disco group
Impact
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/89ceda47-8fbf-4136-aae5-5a832dfd4861
Impact Tracks
Sort by
I Thought You Might Like To Know
Impact
I Thought You Might Like To Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Thought You Would Like To Konw
Impact
I Thought You Would Like To Konw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Thought You Would Like To Konw
Last played on
I Thought You'd Like To Know
Impact
I Thought You'd Like To Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Thought You'd Like To Know
Last played on
Impact Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist