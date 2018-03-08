Lora Logic (also spelt Laura Logic; born Susan Whitby c. 1960) is a British saxophonist and singer. She was briefly a member of the band X-Ray Spex, although she left that group by the time they recorded their first album, Germfree Adolescents, which nevertheless used her (uncredited) saxophone arrangements. A year later she formed Essential Logic. This group recorded one self-titled EP, four singles and an album, Beat Rhythm News (Waddle Ya Play?). Logic was briefly also a member of Red Krayola, appearing on two singles and the album Kangaroo?. Her saxophone lent a unique quality to the bands she was in. She also played on recordings by The Raincoats, The Stranglers, Kollaa Kestää and Swell Maps and, later, Boy George. During the recording of the second Essential Logic album the group broke up, and she finished the recording as a solo Lora Logic album, Pedigree Charm.

Along with X-Ray Spex bandmate Poly Styrene she left the music industry in the early 1980s to join the Hare Krishna religion. She spent some time in Bhaktivedanta Manor, a mansion donated to the Hare Krishnas by George Harrison. Both were taking a lot of drugs and the move turned around their lives. In 1984 she had an arranged marriage at the Krishna temple, and has been married to the same man ever since; they have two children. In 1995 she rejoined X-Ray Spex when Styrene reformed the group but it was brief as their egos clashed again. In 2003, the Kill Rock Stars label reissued most of the early Essential Logic material, alongside new recordings by Logic under the same name as Fanfare in the Garden.