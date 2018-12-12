Jess Glynne Biography (Wikipedia)
Jessica Hannah Glynne (born 20 October 1989) is an English singer and songwriter. After signing with Atlantic Records, she rose to prominence in 2014 as a featured artist on the singles "Rather Be" by Clean Bandit and "My Love" by Route 94, both of which reached number one in the UK.
Her debut studio album, I Cry When I Laugh (2015), debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart and saw the international success of the singles "Hold My Hand" and "Don't Be So Hard On Yourself". Glynne's second studio album, Always In Between (2018), also debuted at number one in the UK and saw continued success with the singles "I'll Be There" and "All I Am"; the former made Glynne the first British female solo artist to have seven number one singles on the UK Singles Chart.
- Jess Glynne - I'll Be Therehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06w65d7.pnghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06w65d7.png2018-12-25T13:30:00.000ZJess Glynne performs I'll Be There for the 2018 Top Of The Pops Christmas specialhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06w5qtr
Jess Glynne - I'll Be There
- "There's been massive highs and massive lows" - Jess Glynne reveals the inspiration behind All I Amhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06jkh41.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06jkh41.jpg2018-08-27T08:18:00.000ZJess Glynne chats to Scott about her massive new track All I Am.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06jkgqm
"There's been massive highs and massive lows" - Jess Glynne reveals the inspiration behind All I Am
- Jess Glynne: "She inspired me to write songs"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06dytw4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06dytw4.jpg2018-07-17T07:15:00.000ZThe chart-topping singer describes her huge admiration for the late Amy Winehouse.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06dytm6
Jess Glynne: "She inspired me to write songs"
- Jess Glynnehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068b4m2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068b4m2.jpg2018-06-27T22:59:00.000ZJess delights the crowd with current hits and spectacular dancers.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p069z5n5
Jess Glynne
- Jess Glynne is coming to Swansea for Biggest Weekend!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05xdbyr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05xdbyr.jpg2018-02-07T14:12:00.000ZShe’s back and is going to be performing at the biggest music event of the year. Grimmy also had to check how well she spoke Welsh. Answer? Not well at all.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05xd9gp
Jess Glynne is coming to Swansea for Biggest Weekend!
- Jess Glynne - Radio 1's Teen Awards 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cxmfm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cxmfm.jpg2016-11-22T23:59:00.000ZThe one and only Jess Glynne brought all of her smash hits (not to mention her incredible voice).https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04cxydr
Jess Glynne - Radio 1's Teen Awards 2016 Highlights
- "Can I ask a question? What's an Ed Ball?!?" - Jess Glynne's Hilarious Real Talkhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04chm8f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04chm8f.jpg2016-10-19T06:00:00.000ZJess Glynne chats to Grimmy about sweets, quiche and Ed Balls in the run up to Radio 1 Teen Awards 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04clwtw
"Can I ask a question? What's an Ed Ball?!?" - Jess Glynne's Hilarious Real Talk
- Jess Glynne - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zd9dt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zd9dt.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZOne of the UK's brightest talents delivers a perfect slice of pop on the Pyramid Stage.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0413w88
Jess Glynne - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- Jess Glynne - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wl3z1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wl3z1.jpg2016-06-28T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Jess Glynne's set at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wlyg4
Jess Glynne - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlights
- 'I couldn't remember' - Jess Glynne on forgetting the words to your own songhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03jg2jb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03jg2jb.jpg2016-03-09T14:47:00.000ZGrimmy chats to Jess Glynne about how she dealt with forgetting her own lyrics.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03m17l9
'I couldn't remember' - Jess Glynne on forgetting the words to your own song
- Jess Glynne reveals she's playing Glastonburyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03l57m2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03l57m2.jpg2016-03-01T12:09:00.000ZThe singer talks about how women are perceived in the music industryhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03l5b8n
Jess Glynne reveals she's playing Glastonbury
- Brits Breakthrough Nominees: Jess Glynnehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03jg2jb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03jg2jb.jpg2016-02-17T14:04:00.000ZJess Glynne is Clara's next Brits Breakthrough Act nominee interview.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03jvz87
Brits Breakthrough Nominees: Jess Glynne
- Jess Glynne - Snack, Track & Chathttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02gn4m8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02gn4m8.jpg2015-01-10T12:48:00.000ZJess Glynne joins Annie Mac for a Snack, Track & Chat on Radio 1.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02gn4mh
Jess Glynne - Snack, Track & Chat
- Jess Glynne - Hottie Of The Week!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01yyq4x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01yyq4x.jpg2014-05-12T15:10:00.000ZSinger-songwriter Jess Glynne is Sarah-Jane Crawford's Hottie Of The Week.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01yys3h
Jess Glynne - Hottie Of The Week!
- Jess Glynne joins CJ Beatz in the studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01wpfn5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01wpfn5.jpg2014-04-01T07:30:00.000ZJess Glynne catches up with CJ in the studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01wl7p3
Jess Glynne joins CJ Beatz in the studio
Jess Glynne Tracks
I'll Be There
All I Am
Thursday
Don't Be So Hard On Yourself
Love Me
These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
Rather Be (feat. Jess Glynne)
Hold My Hand
Upcoming Events
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Radio 1's Teen Awards: 2016
T in the Park: 2016
Glastonbury: 2016
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
