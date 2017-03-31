Druid70's UK rock group
Druid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/89c96969-f596-4d81-a676-04e24dab02d0
Druid Biography (Wikipedia)
Druid were a 1970s progressive rock band from England, and initially came to public attention by winning a 1974 unsigned band contest by Melody Maker magazine. The band went on to perform on The Old Grey Whistle Test and to record two albums. Their sound was notably influenced by Yes.
Former member Cedric Sharpley, who went on to back Gary Numan in the band Tubeway Army, died from a heart attack on 13 March 2012.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Druid Tracks
Sort by
Theme
Druid
Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theme
Last played on
Voices
Druid
Voices
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Voices
Last played on
Latest Druid News
Druid Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist