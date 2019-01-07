Hayes CarllBorn 9 January 1976
Hayes Carll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmjq.jpg
1976-01-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/89c83caa-7f08-4e0d-bee9-db0139044e38
Hayes Carll Biography (Wikipedia)
Joshua Hayes Carll (born January 9, 1976), known professionally as Hayes Carll, is a singer-songwriter. A native of The Woodlands, Texas, his style of roots-oriented songwriting has been noted for its plainspoken poetry and sarcastic humor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hayes Carll Performances & Interviews
- Hayes Carll - The Pilgrim, Chapter 33https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040h8g7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040h8g7.jpg2016-07-05T13:00:35.000ZHayes Carll covers Kris Kristofferson for Another Country with Ricky Rosshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040h4gd
Hayes Carll - The Pilgrim, Chapter 33
- Hayes Carll - Sake Of The Song (The Quay Sessions)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040h1fg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040h1fg.jpg2016-07-05T13:00:12.000ZHayes Carll performs live for Another Country with Ricky Rosshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040h071
Hayes Carll - Sake Of The Song (The Quay Sessions)
- Hayes Carll - The Magic Kidhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040h3bs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040h3bs.jpg2016-07-05T09:06:29.000ZHayes Carll performs live for Another Country with Ricky Rosshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040gz0s
Hayes Carll - The Magic Kid
Hayes Carll Tracks
Sort by
Jesus and Elvis
Hayes Carll
Jesus and Elvis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjq.jpglink
Jesus and Elvis
Last played on
None Ya
Hayes Carll
None Ya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjq.jpglink
None Ya
Last played on
I Don't Want To Grow Up
Hayes Carll
I Don't Want To Grow Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjq.jpglink
I Don't Want To Grow Up
Last played on
Wild As A Turkey
Hayes Carll
Wild As A Turkey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjq.jpglink
Wild As A Turkey
Last played on
I Got A Gig
Hayes Carll
I Got A Gig
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjq.jpglink
I Got A Gig
Last played on
Little Rock
Hayes Carll
Little Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjq.jpglink
Little Rock
Last played on
Chances Are>
Hayes Carll
Chances Are>
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjq.jpglink
Chances Are>
Last played on
The Love That We Need
Hayes Carll
The Love That We Need
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjq.jpglink
The Love That We Need
Last played on
Drive
Hayes Carll
Drive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjq.jpglink
Drive
Last played on
The Magic Kid
Hayes Carll
The Magic Kid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjq.jpglink
The Magic Kid
Last played on
Grateful For Christmas
Hayes Carll
Grateful For Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjq.jpglink
Grateful For Christmas
Last played on
Sake Of The Song
Hayes Carll
Sake Of The Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjq.jpglink
Sake Of The Song
Last played on
Bad Liver And A Broken Heart
Hayes Carll
Bad Liver And A Broken Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjq.jpglink
Bad Liver And A Broken Heart
Last played on
The Pilgrim, Chapter 33 (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Hayes Carll
The Pilgrim, Chapter 33 (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjq.jpglink
She Left Me For Jesus
Hayes Carll
She Left Me For Jesus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjq.jpglink
She Left Me For Jesus
Sake Of The Song (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Hayes Carll
Sake Of The Song (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjq.jpglink
Good While It Lasted
Hayes Carll
Good While It Lasted
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjq.jpglink
Good While It Lasted
Last played on
Love Is So Easy
Hayes Carll
Love Is So Easy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjq.jpglink
Love Is So Easy
Last played on
Love Don't Let Me Down
Hayes Carll
Love Don't Let Me Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjq.jpglink
Love Don't Let Me Down
Last played on
My Friends
Hayes Carll
My Friends
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjq.jpglink
My Friends
Last played on
For The Sake Of The Song (Live in Session)
Hayes Carll
For The Sake Of The Song (Live in Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmjq.jpglink
For The Sake Of The Song (Live in Session)
Last played on
Hayes Carll Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist