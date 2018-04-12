Pierre JansenBorn 28 February 1930. Died 13 August 2015
Pierre Jansen
Pierre Georges Cornil Jansen (28 February 1930 – 13 August 2015 at Saint-Pierre-Saint-Jean) was a French film scores composer. He was in particular the permanent collaborator of Claude Chabrol for whom he composed the music for many films.
