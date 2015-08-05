Sandy Evans is an Australian jazz composer, saxophonist, and teacher. Recognition of her work has included receiving an Order of Australia in 2010 for services to music.

In the early 1980s Evans played in Great White Noise with Michael Sheridan and formed the group Women and Children First. which included Jamie Fielding, Steve Elphick, Indra Lesmana and Tony Buck. Later she formed Clarion Fracture Zone and was a member of the Sydney band Ten Part Invention and the Australian Art Orchestra.

Evans composed the music for the 1999 radio drama Testimony: The Legend of Charlie Parker, which showcased the poetry of Yusef Komunyakaa, and was broadcast on ABC's Soundstage FM.

In 2008 she delivered the 10th Annual Peggy Glanville-Hicks Address. At the APRA Music Awards of 2013, her composition Meetings at the Table of Time performed by members of the Australian Art Orchestra and the Sruthi Laya Ensemble won Performance of the Year and was nominated for Work of the Year – Jazz.

In 2014 she was awarded a PhD from Macquarie University, Australia, for practice-based research in Carnatic Jazz Intercultural music. She also received a Churchill Fellowship to visit India in 2014 and began to collaborate with Aneesh Pradhan and Shubha Mudgal. She is currently a lecturer in Jazz at the University of New South Wales.