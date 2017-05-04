Joseph MaysederBorn 27 October 1789. Died 21 November 1863
1789-10-27
Joseph Mayseder (27 October 1789 – 21 November 1863) was an Austrian violin virtuoso and composer.
Divertimento for violin and piano in D major, Op 35
Divertimento for violin and piano in D major, Op 35
Divertimento for violin and piano in D major, Op 35
