Moses Sumney Biography (Wikipedia)
Moses Sumney is an American singer-songwriter based in Los Angeles, California. His self-recorded EP, Mid-City Island, was released in 2014. He released another 5-song EP in 2016, titled Lamentations. His first full-length album, Aromanticism, was released in September 2017. Sumney has performed as an opening act for Dirty Projectors, Junip, and Sufjan Stevens.
Moses Sumney Tracks
Lonely World
Moses Sumney
Lonely World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nrm3n.jpglink
Lonely World
Last played on
Rank & File
Moses Sumney
Rank & File
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06jnt90.jpglink
Rank & File
Last played on
Don't Bother Calling
Moses Sumney
Don't Bother Calling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg59l.jpglink
Rank and File
Moses Sumney
Rank and File
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg59l.jpglink
Rank and File
Last played on
Self Help Tape
Moses Sumney
Self Help Tape
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg59l.jpglink
Self Help Tape
Plastic
Moses Sumney
Plastic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg59l.jpglink
Plastic
Make Out In My Car
Moses Sumney
Make Out In My Car
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg59l.jpglink
Make Out In My Car
Stoicism
Moses Sumney
Stoicism
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg59l.jpglink
Stoicism
Man On The Moon
Moses Sumney
Man On The Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg59l.jpglink
Man On The Moon
Indulge Me
Moses Sumney
Indulge Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg59l.jpglink
Indulge Me
Quarrel
Moses Sumney
Quarrel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05f7fnn.jpglink
Quarrel
Last played on
Worth It
Moses Sumney
Worth It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg59l.jpglink
Worth It
Last played on
Call To Arms
Moses Sumney
Call To Arms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg59l.jpglink
Call To Arms
Last played on
Make Out In My Car (James Blake Remix)
Moses Sumney
Make Out In My Car (James Blake Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg59l.jpglink
Make Out In My Car (James Blake Remix)
Last played on
