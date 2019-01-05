Moses Sumney is an American singer-songwriter based in Los Angeles, California. His self-recorded EP, Mid-City Island, was released in 2014. He released another 5-song EP in 2016, titled Lamentations. His first full-length album, Aromanticism, was released in September 2017. Sumney has performed as an opening act for Dirty Projectors, Junip, and Sufjan Stevens.