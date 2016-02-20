Felony80s US new wave band. Formed 1980. Disbanded 1991
Felony
1980
Felony Biography (Wikipedia)
Felony was an American new wave and rock band formed in Los Angeles, California, in the early 1970s by brothers Jeffrey Scott Spry (Lead Vocals), Joseph Anthony Spry (Guitars and Vocals), and brothers Danny Sands (Piano and Keyboards) and Steve Sands (Sound Engineer).
Felony Tracks
Judgement Street
Judgement Street
Felony Links
