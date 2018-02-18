Rodney BewesBorn 27 November 1937. Died 21 November 2017
Rodney Bewes Biography (Wikipedia)
Rodney Bewes (27 November 1937 – 21 November 2017) was an English television actor and writer who portrayed Bob Ferris in the BBC television sitcom The Likely Lads (1964–66) and its colour sequel Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads? (1973–74). Bewes' later career was of a much lower profile, but he continued to work as a stage actor.
Rodney Bewes Tracks
Dear Mother Love Albert
Dear Mother Love Albert
Dear Mother Love Albert
Meter Maid
Meter Maid
Meter Maid
