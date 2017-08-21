Wayne Baker BrooksBorn 30 April 1970
Wayne Baker Brooks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1970-04-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/89baccc0-2961-4cc2-a2fc-6e7271e92d45
Wayne Baker Brooks Biography (Wikipedia)
Wayne Baker Brooks (born April 30, 1970, in Chicago, Illinois) is an American blues and blues-rock guitarist and singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wayne Baker Brooks Tracks
Sort by
I Can Read Your Mind
Wayne Baker Brooks
I Can Read Your Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqq91.jpglink
I Can Read Your Mind
Tell Me
Wayne Baker Brooks
Tell Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell Me
Everything's Gonna Be All Right
Wayne Baker Brooks
Everything's Gonna Be All Right
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqq91.jpglink
Everything's Gonna Be All Right
Mystery
Wayne Baker Brooks
Mystery
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mystery
Wayne Baker Brooks Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist