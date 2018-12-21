Jason Martin (born May 8, 1985), better known by his stage name Problem, is an American rapper and record producer. He has released nine mixtapes in his career, the most recent being The Separation, released on June 13, 2013. His debut EP, Understand Me, was released on December 10, 2013. He is best known for his single "Like Whaaat" and for featuring on E-40's "Function".