Rodney Carrington
Born 19 October 1968
Rodney Carrington
1968-10-19
Rodney Carrington Biography (Wikipedia)
Rodney Scott Carrington (born October 19, 1968) is an American stand-up comedian, actor, and country music artist. He has released six major-label studio albums and a greatest-hits package, on Mercury Records and Capitol Records. His comedy act typically combines stand-up comedy and original songs. Carrington has also starred in the sitcom Rodney and in the 2008 film Beer for My Horses.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rodney Carrington Tracks
Best You'll Do Tonight
Rodney Carrington
Best You'll Do Tonight
Best You'll Do Tonight
