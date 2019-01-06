SmogUS singer-songwriter Bill Callahan. Born 3 June 1966
Smog
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqhr8.jpg
1966-06-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/89af9575-4d72-4345-8eba-e9de3d36ac34
Smog Biography (Wikipedia)
Bill Callahan (born June 3, 1966) is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist who has also recorded and performed under the band name Smog. Callahan began working in the lo-fi genre of underground rock, with home-made tape-albums recorded on four track tape recorders. Later he began releasing albums with the label Drag City, to which he remains signed today.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Smog Tracks
Sort by
In The Pines
Smog
In The Pines
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhr8.jpglink
In The Pines
Last played on
A Jar Of Sand (Radio 1 Session, 20 Nov 1994)
Smog
A Jar Of Sand (Radio 1 Session, 20 Nov 1994)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhr8.jpglink
My Shell (Radio 1 Session, 20 Nov 1994)
Smog
My Shell (Radio 1 Session, 20 Nov 1994)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhr8.jpglink
My Shell (Radio 1 Session, 20 Nov 1994)
Last played on
I Feel Like The Mother Of The World
Smog
I Feel Like The Mother Of The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhr8.jpglink
Drinking At The Dam
Smog
Drinking At The Dam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhr8.jpglink
Drinking At The Dam
Last played on
Dress Sexy At My Funeral
Smog
Dress Sexy At My Funeral
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhr8.jpglink
Dress Sexy At My Funeral
Last played on
Rock Bottom Riser
Smog
Rock Bottom Riser
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04f285v.jpglink
Rock Bottom Riser
Last played on
Wicked Man
Smog
Wicked Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhr8.jpglink
Wicked Man
Last played on
Vessel In Vain
Smog
Vessel In Vain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhr8.jpglink
Vessel In Vain
Last played on
Cold Blooded Old Times
Smog
Cold Blooded Old Times
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04f2879.jpglink
Cold Blooded Old Times
Last played on
No Dancing
Smog
No Dancing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhr8.jpglink
No Dancing
Last played on
Sleepy Joe
Smog
Sleepy Joe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhr8.jpglink
Sleepy Joe
Last played on
Let Me See The Colts
Smog
Let Me See The Colts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhr8.jpglink
Let Me See The Colts
Last played on
Your New Friend (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 20 Nov 1994)
Smog
Your New Friend (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 20 Nov 1994)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhr8.jpglink
My Family (Radio 1 Session, 20 Nov 1994)
Smog
My Family (Radio 1 Session, 20 Nov 1994)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhr8.jpglink
Hit The Ground Running
Smog
Hit The Ground Running
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhr8.jpglink
Hit The Ground Running
Last played on
Lize
Smog
Lize
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhr8.jpglink
Lize
Last played on
Moonshiner (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 14 Oct 1997)
Smog
Moonshiner (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 14 Oct 1997)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhr8.jpglink
I Break Horses (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 14 Oct 1997)
Smog
I Break Horses (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 14 Oct 1997)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhr8.jpglink
Chosen One (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 14 Oct 1997)
Smog
Chosen One (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 14 Oct 1997)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhr8.jpglink
Wine Stained Lips (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 14 Oct 1997)
Smog
Wine Stained Lips (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 14 Oct 1997)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhr8.jpglink
Say Valley Maker
Smog
Say Valley Maker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhr8.jpglink
Say Valley Maker
Last played on
Playlists featuring Smog
Smog Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist