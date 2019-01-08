Gene Chandler (born Eugene Drake Dixon and nicknamed "The Duke of Earl" or simply "The Duke"; July 6, 1937) is an American singer, songwriter, music producer and record label executive. He is known best for his most successful songs "Duke of Earl" and "Groovy Situation" and his association with The Dukays, the Impressions and Curtis Mayfield.

Chandler is a Grammy Hall Of Fame inductee and a winner of both the National Association of Television and Radio Announcers' (NATRA) "Producer of the Year" Award and the Rhythm and Blues Foundation's Pioneer Award. He is also one of a just a few singers to achieve chart successes spanning the doo-wop, rhythm and blues, soul, and disco musical eras, with some Top 40 pop and R&B chart hits between 1961 and 1986. Chandler was inducted as a performer into the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame on August 24, 2014. In 2016, he became a "Double Inductee" into the R&B Hall of Fame, having received a Special Induction as an R&B Music Pioneer.