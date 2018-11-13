Red Snapper are a British instrumental band founded in London in 1993 by Ali Friend (double bass), Richard Thair (drums), and David Ayers (guitar). The three core members are also joined by various guest musicians and vocalists on different records. Since the 2007 reunion Tom Challenger (saxophone) has also been a member of the band. According to music journalist Jason Ankeny of Allmusic, "the British acid jazz trio [are] notable for their pioneering synthesis of acoustic instruments and electronic textures".