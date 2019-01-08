Bad BunnyBorn 10 March 1994
Bad Bunny
1994-03-10
Bad Bunny Biography (Wikipedia)
Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (born March 10, 1994), known by his stage name Bad Bunny, is a Puerto Rican Latin trap and reggaeton singer. While working in a supermarket as a bagger and studying at the University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo, Bad Bunny gained popularity on SoundCloud.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bad Bunny Tracks
MIA (feat. Drake)
Bad Bunny
I Like It
Cardi B
200 MPH (feat. Diplo)
Bad Bunny
