Aynur (born 1 March 1975) is a contemporary Kurdish singer and musician of Kurdish ancestry from Turkey. She was born in Çemişgezek, a small mountain town in Dersim Province in Turkey and fled to İstanbul in 1992. She recorded an track with Iranian musicians kayhan kalhor and Abdollah Alijani Ardeshir. She studied music and singing at ASM Music School in Istanbul and released her first album in 2002.

In 2004 she released the album Keçe Kurdan on Kalan Müzik label. The record was banned by a provincial court in Diyarbakır in February 2005 on the grounds that the lyrics contained propaganda for an illegal organization. The court ruling said the album "incites women to take to the hills and promotes division." The ban was lifted later in 2005.

Also in 2005, she was featured in Fatih Akın's documentary film Crossing the Bridge: The Sound of Istanbul with a performance of the song "Ehmedo".