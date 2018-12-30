Vanessa Hau Mdee (born 7 June 1988 in Arusha, Tanzania), also referred to as Vee Money, is a Tanzanian recording artist, singer songwriter, youth activist, TV and radio host. Mdee is popularly known for being the first ever Tanzanian MTV VJ. She later rose to prominence as a radio and TV host, hosting Epic Bongo Star Search and Dume CHallenge for ITV Tanzania before signing to B'Hits Music Group in late 2012. After joining B'Hits Music Group, Mdee collaborated with Tanzanian rapper A.Y. on a record '’Money'’ and Ommy Dimpoz, a Bongo Flava artist on a record Me and You that was later voted Song of the Year during the 2013 Kilimanjaro Music Awards. She received an even bigger buzz with the release of her first solo single "Closer", which in its first week was downloaded over 30,000 times, a feat achieved by no other Tanzanian artist. "Closer" remained on the charts for over 13 weeks. Vanessa has had the chance to interview many artists, such as K'Naan, Kelly Rowland, French Montana, Trey Songs, Mac Miller, Rick Ross, Ludacris, Miguel, Donald, Nazizi, Xtatic, Stella Mwangi, Camp Mulla, Tay Grin, Teargas, Dr. Sid and many more African and international acts. In 2015 and 2016 she released three singles Nobody But Me, Never Ever and Niroge which were also received well.