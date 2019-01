My Sad Captains are a British five-piece rock and folk band originally from London, and currently signed to Bella Union. They consist of Ed Wallis (vocals, guitar), Leon Dufficy (guitar), Ben Walker (drums, vocals), Steve Blackwell (bass) and Henry Thomas (keyboards, vocals) have released four albums to date and have toured both Europe and North America. Their most recent record is Sun Bridge, released in October 2017.

