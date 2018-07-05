The Band of the Irish GuardsFormed 1900
The Band of the Irish Guards
1900
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Band of the Irish Guards is one of five bands in the Foot Guards Regiments in the Household Division whose main role is to guard the British monarch. The Band supports the Regiment by providing the musical backing to which much of the ceremonial duties depend within Central London.
Unlike the 1st Battalion, Irish Guards, which moves to various duty stations around the world, the Band is based permanently at Wellington Barracks in St James's, London.
Tracks
Sullivan: Iolanthe or The Peer and the Peri, Act 1: No. 6, Chorus, "Loudly let t
Arthur Sullivan
Erin My Home
Traditional
Wellington
Wilhelm Zehle
Theme:Sports Report
The Band of the Irish Guards
Sunset
The Band of the Irish Guards
March of The Royal British Legion
The Band of the Irish Guards
I Want To Hold Your Hand
Lennon/McCartney, The Band of the Irish Guards & Major Mick Henderson
Laid in Earth
The Band of the Irish Guards
Old Comrades
The Band of the Irish Guards
Funeral March, O God Our Help In Ages Past
The Band of the Irish Guards
Holyrood
The Band of the Irish Guards
Eternal Father Strong To Save
The Band of the Irish Guards
Greensleeves
The Band of the Irish Guards
Guns of Navarrone
The Band of the Irish Guards
Michelle
The Band of the Irish Guards
Jigger's Corn
The Band of the Irish Guards
