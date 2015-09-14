Gebhard UllmannBorn 2 November 1957
Gebhard Ullmann
1957-11-02
Gebhard Ullmann Biography (Wikipedia)
Gebhard Ullmann (born November 2, 1957) is a German jazz musician and composer.
Gebhard Ullmann Tracks
Clouds
Almut Kühne
Clouds
Clouds
Last played on
Drop Board
Almut Kühne
Drop Board
Drop Board
Last played on
Black Cat
Gebhard Ullmann
Black Cat
Black Cat
Last played on
