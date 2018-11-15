Crazy TownFormed 1995
Crazy Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5kw.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8996b655-fbad-4018-b430-1bd8fab43235
Crazy Town Biography (Wikipedia)
Crazy Town (sometimes abbreviated as CXT) is an American rap rock band, formed in 1995 by Bret Mazur and Seth Binzer. Crazy Town is best known for their 2000 hit single, "Butterfly", which reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and helped their debut album, The Gift of Game (1999) sell over 1.5 million units. Their follow-up album, Darkhorse (2002) failed to achieve the same level of success, contributing to the band's break-up in 2003. Mazur and Binzer reformed the band in 2007, and released their third album, The Brimstone Sluggers, in 2015. In 2017, Mazur left the band and Binzer changed the name of the band to Crazy Town X.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Crazy Town Tracks
Sort by
Starry Eyed Surprise
Paul Oakenfold
Starry Eyed Surprise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwcpg.jpglink
Starry Eyed Surprise
Last played on
Butterfly
Crazy Town
Butterfly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5kw.jpglink
Butterfly
Last played on
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist