Linda PerhacsBorn 1943
Linda Perhacs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02swg28.jpg
1943
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/89967ce2-3f9a-4dad-b8c8-491bb87b73fe
Linda Perhacs Biography (Wikipedia)
Linda Perhacs (born December 1, 1943) is an American psychedelic folk singer, who released her first album, Parallelograms, in 1970 to scant notice or sales. The album was rediscovered by record enthusiasts and reissued numerous times beginning in 1998, growing in popularity with the rise of the New Weird America movement and the Internet. In 2014, she released a second album titled The Soul of All Natural Things.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Linda Perhacs Tracks
Sort by
Prisms Of Glass
Linda Perhacs
Prisms Of Glass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swg28.jpglink
Prisms Of Glass
Last played on
Song Of The Planets
Linda Perhacs
Song Of The Planets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swg28.jpglink
Song Of The Planets
Last played on
Paper Mountain Man
Linda Perhacs
Paper Mountain Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swg28.jpglink
Paper Mountain Man
Last played on
Parallelograms
Linda Perhacs
Parallelograms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swg28.jpglink
Parallelograms
Last played on
River Of God
Linda Perhacs
River Of God
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swg28.jpglink
River Of God
Last played on
(Hey Now) Who Really Cares?
Linda Perhacs
(Hey Now) Who Really Cares?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swg28.jpglink
Call of the River
Linda Perhacs
Call of the River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swg28.jpglink
Call of the River
Last played on
Children
Linda Perhacs
Children
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swg28.jpglink
Children
Last played on
Chimacum Rain
Linda Perhacs
Chimacum Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swg28.jpglink
Chimacum Rain
Last played on
You Wash My Soul
Mark Pritchard
You Wash My Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jkx18.jpglink
You Wash My Soul
Last played on
Moons And Cattails
Linda Perhacs
Moons And Cattails
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swg28.jpglink
Moons And Cattails
Last played on
Immunity
Linda Perhacs
Immunity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swg28.jpglink
Immunity
Last played on
FREELY
Linda Perhacs
FREELY
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swg28.jpglink
FREELY
Last played on
The Soul of All Natural Things
Linda Perhacs
The Soul of All Natural Things
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sk68p.jpglink
The Soul of All Natural Things
Last played on
Intensity
Linda Perhacs
Intensity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swg28.jpglink
Intensity
Last played on
Playlists featuring Linda Perhacs
Linda Perhacs Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist