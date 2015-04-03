David Lee Marks (born August 22, 1948) is an American guitarist who was a member of the Beach Boys from February 1962 to August 1963. He was a neighborhood friend of the original band members while growing up in Hawthorne, California, and was a frequent participant at the Wilson family Sunday night singalongs. Following his initial departure from the group, Marks fronted the Marksmen and performed and recorded as a session musician.

Marks performed on the Beach Boys' first four albums, Surfin' Safari (1962), Surfin' U.S.A. (1963), Surfer Girl (1963), and Little Deuce Coupe (1963), before leaving the band due to personal issues with manager Murry Wilson. Since Marks did not appear on the 1961 single "Surfin'", the first performance by the band that would become "the Beach Boys", most historians discount him as a true founding member of the group. He went on to front the Marksmen, worked with acts including Casey Kasem's Band Without a Name, the Moon, Delaney & Bonnie, Colours and Warren Zevon, and studied jazz and classical guitar at the Berklee College of Music and the New England Conservatory.