Eyeless in GazaFormed 1980
Eyeless in Gaza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/898feaa8-9ba2-46d8-ac00-935f249ec261
Eyeless in Gaza Biography (Wikipedia)
Eyeless in Gaza are an English musical duo of Martyn Bates and Peter Becker, based in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. They have described their music as "veer[ing] crazily from filmic ambiance to rock and pop, industrial funk to avant-folk styles." Formed in 1980, the group went into hiatus in 1987, re-emerging in 1993.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eyeless in Gaza Tracks
Sort by
falling leaf, falling flower
Eyeless in Gaza
falling leaf, falling flower
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
falling leaf, falling flower
Last played on
Marionette
Eyeless in Gaza
Marionette
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marionette
Last played on
Eyeless in Gaza Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist