Idoli
Formed 1 March 1980. Disbanded 1984
Idoli Biography (Wikipedia)
Idoli (Serbian Cyrillic: Идоли; trans. The Idols) were a Serbian new wave band from Belgrade. They are considered to be one of the most notable acts of the Yugoslav rock scene, and their 1982 album Odbrana i poslednji dani was on several occasions voted by the music critics as the greatest Yugoslav rock album.
Amerika
