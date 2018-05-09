Morten Breum (born 26 May 1982 in Aarhus), better known by his stage name MORTEN, is a Danish DJ and producer, currently living in Los Angeles, USA.

He started as a teaching assistant in Amaliegården, Beder. In 2008, he became known for remixing "Højere vildere (skru op for den bitch)", that was a collaboration of Rune RK and Morten Breum featuring the Danish duo Nik & Jay. This single collected a number of awards to this year's distribution of Danish Deejay Awards. In 2009, he released his album Drop! followed by Nightclub Session in 2010.

He gained fame through the single "Domestic" that featured Nik & Jay. The single reached #3 in the Danish Singles Chart and was certified gold. His single "Fest" again featuring Nik & Jay reached #2 with "Every Time (You Look at Me)" featuring Sisse Marie became his biggest hit topping the Danish Singles Chart.

He has become a well-sought Danish DJ act with club hits like "On It!", "Højere vildere" (with Rune RK), "Heads Up" and "Hamra". He is signed with Timeless Music Management.