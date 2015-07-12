Kate Crossan
Kate Crossan (also has performed under the name Cait agus Sean, meaning Kate and John) is an Irish singer and composer.
Crossan first gained notice with a band called Kitty's Kitchen. She now uses arrangements of the acoustic guitar, piano, flute, uilleann pipes, and violin. She released a solo CD Away ... In November 2014 Www.katecrossan.com
Siuil a Ghra
An Fharraige Chiuin
The Old Cross Of Ardboe
My Lovely Irish Rose
