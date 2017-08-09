Ralph FreedBorn 1 May 1907. Died 13 February 1973
Ralph Freed Biography (Wikipedia)
Ralph Freed (1 May 1907, Vancouver - February 13, 1973) was an American lyricist and television producer.
Freed's collaborators included Sammy Fain and Harry Barris. With Burton Lane, Freed wrote "How About You?" for the Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney musical Babes on Broadway. The song received an Academy Award nomination for Best Song at the 15th Academy Awards.
Freed was the brother of Ruth, Walter, and Arthur Freed.
