Harry GroenerBorn 10 September 1951
Harry Groener
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1951-09-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/89888021-c769-404c-8f62-43da810bc4da
Harry Groener Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry Groener (born September 10, 1951) is a German-born American actor and dancer, perhaps best known for playing Mayor Wilkins in Buffy the Vampire Slayer (seasons 3, 4 and 7).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Harry Groener Tracks
Sort by
They Can't Take That Away From Me
Harry Groener
They Can't Take That Away From Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Can't Take That Away From Me
Performer
Last played on
What Causes That?
Harry Groener
What Causes That?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Causes That?
Performer
Last played on
Embraceable You
Jodi Benson
Embraceable You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg503.jpglink
Embraceable You
Last played on
Nice Work if You Can Get It
Harry Groener
Nice Work if You Can Get It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nice Work if You Can Get It
Last played on
I Can't Be Bothered Now
Harry Groener
I Can't Be Bothered Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Be Bothered Now
Last played on
Harry Groener Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist