Anna StéphanyMezzo-soprano
Anna Stéphany
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04b5vff.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8987d3c8-0884-43c9-83a7-e0d913969d09
Anna Stéphany Tracks
Sort by
L' Enfant et les sortileges - fantasie lyrique in 1 act
Maurice Ravel
L' Enfant et les sortileges - fantasie lyrique in 1 act
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
L' Enfant et les sortileges - fantasie lyrique in 1 act
Last played on
La damoilselle elue
Claude Debussy
La damoilselle elue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
La damoilselle elue
Last played on
La damoiselle élue
Claude Debussy
La damoiselle élue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
La damoiselle élue
Last played on
The Vanishing Bridegroom: Part 3 - The Stranger
Judith Weir
The Vanishing Bridegroom: Part 3 - The Stranger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvp4q.jpglink
The Vanishing Bridegroom: Part 3 - The Stranger
The Vanishing Bridegroom: Part 2 - The Disappearance
Judith Weir
The Vanishing Bridegroom: Part 2 - The Disappearance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvp4q.jpglink
The Vanishing Bridegroom: Part 2 - The Disappearance
The Vanishing Bridegroom: Part 1 - The Inheritance
Judith Weir
The Vanishing Bridegroom: Part 1 - The Inheritance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvp4q.jpglink
The Vanishing Bridegroom: Part 1 - The Inheritance
Serse, Act 1: Sc 8-11
George Frideric Handel
Serse, Act 1: Sc 8-11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Serse, Act 1: Sc 8-11
Last played on
Serse, Act 1: Ombra mai fu
George Frideric Handel
Serse, Act 1: Ombra mai fu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Serse, Act 1: Ombra mai fu
Last played on
The Sprig of Thyme
Trad.
The Sprig of Thyme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnh.jpglink
The Sprig of Thyme
Folksongs
Johannes Brahms
Folksongs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Folksongs
Five Songs
Johannes Brahms
Five Songs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Five Songs
Six Songs Op 48
Edvard Grieg
Six Songs Op 48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Six Songs Op 48
Seven early songs
Gustav Mahler
Seven early songs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Seven early songs
Frühlingsmorgen
Gustav Mahler
Frühlingsmorgen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Frühlingsmorgen
Es steht ein Lind (from 49 deutsche Volkslieder)
Johannes Brahms
Es steht ein Lind (from 49 deutsche Volkslieder)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Es steht ein Lind (from 49 deutsche Volkslieder)
'Lauf der Welt' (Op.48, no.3)
Edvard Grieg
'Lauf der Welt' (Op.48, no.3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
'Lauf der Welt' (Op.48, no.3)
Hans und Grethe
Gustav Mahler
Hans und Grethe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Hans und Grethe
La clemenza di Tito, K 621 (Proms 2017)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
La clemenza di Tito, K 621 (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0h.jpglink
La clemenza di Tito, K 621 (Proms 2017)
Last played on
The Vanishing Bridegroom: Act 3 opening
Judith Weir
The Vanishing Bridegroom: Act 3 opening
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvp4q.jpglink
The Vanishing Bridegroom: Act 3 opening
Last played on
Wildflower Songbook For Mezzo-Soprano And Piano
Rhian Samuel, Sholto Kynoch & Anna Stéphany
Wildflower Songbook For Mezzo-Soprano And Piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b5vff.jpglink
Wildflower Songbook For Mezzo-Soprano And Piano
Composer
3 Songs Op.83 - Die Blume der Ergebung
Robert Schumann
3 Songs Op.83 - Die Blume der Ergebung
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
3 Songs Op.83 - Die Blume der Ergebung
6 Songs Op.89 - Roselein, Roselein!
Robert Schumann
6 Songs Op.89 - Roselein, Roselein!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
6 Songs Op.89 - Roselein, Roselein!
Histoires Naturelles For Voice And Piano i.no.1; La Paon ii.no.3; Le Cygne iii.no.5; La Pintade
Maurice Ravel
Histoires Naturelles For Voice And Piano i.no.1; La Paon ii.no.3; Le Cygne iii.no.5; La Pintade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Histoires Naturelles For Voice And Piano i.no.1; La Paon ii.no.3; Le Cygne iii.no.5; La Pintade
Last played on
Symphony No.9 in D minor, 'Choral' (Proms 2016)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No.9 in D minor, 'Choral' (Proms 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf5y.jpglink
Symphony No.9 in D minor, 'Choral' (Proms 2016)
Last played on
L'Enfance du Christ, Op.25 - Part 3
Hector Berlioz
L'Enfance du Christ, Op.25 - Part 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b5vff.jpglink
L'Enfance du Christ, Op.25 - Part 3
Conductor
Choir
Last played on
Stabat mater for soprano, alto, strings & organ in F minor[1736]
Elizabeth Watts, Early Opera Company Orchestra, Giovanni Battista Pergolesi, Anna Stéphany & Christian Curnyn
Stabat mater for soprano, alto, strings & organ in F minor[1736]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stabat mater for soprano, alto, strings & organ in F minor[1736]
Performer
Last played on
Upcoming Events
17
Jan
2019
Anna Stéphany, Britten Sinfonia and Mark Elder
Barbican Centre, London, UK
18
Jan
2019
Anna Stéphany, Britten Sinfonia and Mark Elder
Saffron Hall, Cambridge, UK
19
Jan
2019
Anna Stéphany, Britten Sinfonia and Mark Elder
Theatre Royal Norwich, Norwich, UK
26
Jun
2019
Anna Stéphany, City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Edward Gardner, Joshua Bloom, CBSO Chorus and CBSO Youth Chorus
Symphony Hall, Birmingham, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 48: Sir Simon Rattle conducts L’enfant et les sortilèges
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e29rn3
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-18T15:32:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06186lz.jpg
18
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 48: Sir Simon Rattle conducts L’enfant et les sortilèges
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2018: Prom 16: Stravinsky, Debussy & Wagner
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejp6gw
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-26T15:32:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0617x5y.jpg
26
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 16: Stravinsky, Debussy & Wagner
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 59: Mozart - La clemenza di Tito
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edjp6q
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-28T15:32:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04twnnd.jpg
28
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 59: Mozart - La clemenza di Tito
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 13
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejhmbp
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-24T15:32:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx11j.jpg
24
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 40: 6 Music Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez3xj5
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-12T15:32:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0176bdb.jpg
12
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 40: 6 Music Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist