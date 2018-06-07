Jean DarlingBorn 23 August 1922. Died 4 September 2015
1922-08-23
Jean Darling (August 23, 1922 – September 4, 2015) was an American child actress who was a regular in the Our Gang short subjects series from 1927-29. Prior to her death, she was one of four surviving cast members from the silent era cast of Our Gang (Lassie Lou Ahern, Mildred Kornman and Dorothy Morrison being the others). At the time of her death in 2015, Darling was, along with Baby Peggy, one of the last surviving actors who worked in the silent film era.
June is bustin' out all over (Carousel)
Ensemble
