Dillon & Dickins is a dance music production group based in London, England, and one of the many aliases used by house music producers and DJs Marc Dillon and Patrick Dickins who also founded the dance record company and music publishing company Higher State. Other aliases include the commonly miss-spelt Dillon & Dickens, Dpd, 99 Allstars, Disco Biscuit, Sound Environment, Spacebase, Upstate and their more successful one, Illicit.

