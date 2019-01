Angela "Angie" Martinez (born January 9, 1971) is an American radio personality, rapper, and actress of Puerto Rican, Cuban and Dominican heritage. Nicknamed “The Voice of New York”, her afternoon radio show has consistently been ranked #1 with more young listeners than any other radio program in the country.

