Jim Bryson is a Canadian singer-songwriter. Briefly a founding member of the band Punchbuggy, he moved to a musical life under his own name with the release of his debut album, The Occasionals, in 2000.

A member of singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards's touring band, Bryson has also toured and recorded with many other artists, including Howe Gelb, Lynn Miles, Sarah Harmer, The Weakerthans, Hilotrons and The Tragically Hip.

Bryson has toured Canada and the United Kingdom extensively. He has played the South by Southwest festival and his music has been in rotation on CBC Radio 3.

He is the subject of Kathleen Edwards's song "I Make the Dough, You Get the Glory", which appears on her album Asking for Flowers.

It was announced in January 2010 that Bryson was recording songs with The Weakerthans for his next album. That album, The Falcon Lake Incident, was released October 19, 2010. He also produced Tanya Davis' 2010 album Clocks and Hearts Keep Going.

In June 2012, he launched a "Catch and Release" series with singer-songwriter Jeremy Fisher, in which the two musicians collaborated on a project to write and release a song in a single day. The first song in the series, "The Age of Asparagus", was released on June 7, 2012. He has also collaborated with Ottawa musician Chris Page; under the band name Owl Mountain Radar, this duo contributed a cover of The Nils' song "Daylight" to the 2011 compilation album Have Not Been the Same - Vol. 1: Too Cool to Live, Too Smart to Die.