Jont
Born 17 August 1973
Jont
1973-08-17
Jont Biography (Wikipedia)
Jont (Full name Jonathan Mark Smith Whittington, 17 August 1973 in Marylebone, London) is a British Singer-songwriter. First achieving prominence as a slow left-arm spinner for Middlesex County Cricket Club, he then shifted focus to poetry then to music. He is perhaps best known for his song Sweetheart which appears on the soundtrack to the 2005 US comedy film Wedding Crashers. Two tracks from his 2008 album Supernatural were featured in Season Five of US medical drama Grey's Anatomy.
Jont Tracks
